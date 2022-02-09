Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells 4,716 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $15,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 283,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

