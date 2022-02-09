Insider Buying: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

