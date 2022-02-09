Insider Buying: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
