Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 571 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92.

NYSE AVLR traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 986,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,407. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

