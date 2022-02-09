Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 6,087,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

