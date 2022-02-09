Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

