Financial Contrast: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CBIZ alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Riskified has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 191.86%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $963.90 million 2.08 $78.30 million $1.49 25.89 Riskified $169.74 million 6.91 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.49% 13.82% 6.15% Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Riskified on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.