Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,439. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.58. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

