Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

