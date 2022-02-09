Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.76

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 8429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.81%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

