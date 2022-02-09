Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases 8,400 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,413,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

