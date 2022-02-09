Mark A. Nelson Sells 54,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 10,138,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

