ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells $1,749,696.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COP stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. 6,965,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.