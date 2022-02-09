ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Sells $1,749,696.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
COP stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. 6,965,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $94.93.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
