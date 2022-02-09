Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 94,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,658. Kforce has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

