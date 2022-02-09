Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce sales of $432.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

