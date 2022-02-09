Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $235.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.27 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $715.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $733.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 949,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,262. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,833 shares of company stock worth $743,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

