Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $8.15 on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,808. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.