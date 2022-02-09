Zacks: Analysts Expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Expro Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 529,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

