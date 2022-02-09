Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Hold

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

AZEK traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

