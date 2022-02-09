Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,364 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,379% compared to the typical volume of 295 put options.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 988,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

