Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $503.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 755,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,128. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 111,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

