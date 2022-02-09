Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 717,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,604. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.