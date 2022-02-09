Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $491.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,077,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

