BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $216,538.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $955,319.84 and $216,538.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.06 or 1.00082986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00069438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00026379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00420315 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,257 coins and its circulating supply is 894,469 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

