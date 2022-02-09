Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,484. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

