Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,899. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.