Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,899. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

