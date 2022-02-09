Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

