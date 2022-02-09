v.systems (VSYS) Price Up 5.3% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $33.13 million and approximately $834,760.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,407,437,774 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,829,310 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

