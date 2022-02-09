Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 839,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

