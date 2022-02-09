$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) will post $6.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.84 million and the lowest is $2.75 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $21.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celularity stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

