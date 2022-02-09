Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. 49,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.