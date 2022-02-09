Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 205,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.08.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

