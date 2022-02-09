Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 2,071,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,146,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

