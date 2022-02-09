$585.08 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $585.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.80 million and the lowest is $582.90 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs by 45.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 59,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,617. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.