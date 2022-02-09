$585.08 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $585.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.80 million and the lowest is $582.90 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.
CROX traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 59,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,617. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
