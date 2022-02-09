FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

