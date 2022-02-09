Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,821. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.