Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,821. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

