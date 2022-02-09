Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $437.74 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $437.74 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00313966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

