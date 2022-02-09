Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,534. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

