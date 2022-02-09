O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.22. 31,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $686.64.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

