Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

