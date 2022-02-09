JustBet Hits Market Cap of $196,209.15 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $196,209.15 and approximately $57.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

