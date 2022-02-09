$6.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.13. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $10.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.02 to $34.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $40.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $45.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SIVB stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.38. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

