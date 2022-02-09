Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00107799 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

