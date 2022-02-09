Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARBK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ARBK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,606. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $511,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

