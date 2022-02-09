DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.17

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 9779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

