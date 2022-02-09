Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 13,972 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 382,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,575,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

