Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 151,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

