Critical Comparison: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares CleanSpark and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 6.99 -$21.81 million ($0.74) -11.27 CACI International $6.04 billion 1.00 $457.44 million $18.05 14.24

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -44.12% -5.76% -5.52% CACI International 7.15% 18.06% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 409.59%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $309.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities. The Energy segment operates CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, and Solar Watt Solutions lines of business. This segment provides services, equipment, and software to the energy industry. The Digital Currency Mining segment operates ATL and CleanBlok, Inc. lines of business. This segment mines digital currency assets, namely Bitcoin. Other business activities include p2kLabs, Inc., ATL Data Centers LLC, and CSRE Properties, LLC. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

