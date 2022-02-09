Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report sales of $59.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.30 million and the lowest is $54.42 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $243.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $274.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.73. 15,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,313. The company has a market capitalization of $759.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

