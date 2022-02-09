Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.24.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after buying an additional 343,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 509,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,217,684. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.