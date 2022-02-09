Steadfast Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 149,705 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $228,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.69. 101,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

